‘She just gets nice stuff all the time.’ – A Man Talked About the Perks of Traveling With His Beautiful Girlfriend.
by Matthew Gilligan
Is “pretty privilege” really a thing?
There seems to be some debate about it on social media but, judging by the video you’re about to see, I’d venture to say that it does exist.
It comes to us from a man named Nurm who claims he gets “perks” when he travels with his beautiful girlfriend.
He said, “My girlfriend and I are on a trip to New York City and the first thing that happens when we get to the gate at the airport is the lady goes, you know, I moved your guys’ seats up, you should really like that.”
Nurm added, “This has never happened to me before. When we get up we get the nicer seats with more space and cushioning and all that. I’m like no surprise, she just gets nice stuff all the time.”
Nurm then said, “Okay so we got back to the hotel last night and she’s not feeling that great so I run down to get soup at the restaurant. And I bring it up, that’s it like nothing special happens. We go down today to get it for lunch, and the woman gives her extra crackers like crackers were never given to me last night.”
But there’s one downside: Nurm said, “And then everywhere we go, this is an obvious one, but every guy is staring at her and it’s not like, if I see a girl sometimes like I’ll look at her for a second, then look down, you know what I mean? Um, every guy holds their gaze when they look at her and then they’ll look at me, like they wanna fight or some ****. Like, hello? It’s so bizarre.”
Hmmmm, sounds like a mixed bag.
Let’s take a look at the video.
Here’s how people reacted.
This TikTokker made a good point.
Another viewer said this happens to her daughter.
And one person got bummed out by this video.
Some guys just have all the luck, huh?
And it sounds like he’s one of them!
