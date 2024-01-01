Sister Asks Brother To Plan Her Wedding But One Question Caused Him To Drop Everything And Lose The Venue
by Ryan McCarthy
The stress of planning a wedding can bring out people’s inner monsters, and no one knows that better than professional wedding planners, who are the ones who actually have to deal with Bridezillas and their ridiculous requests.
That is why when this user, who works as a wedding planner, was asked by his sister to handle her wedding, he was reluctant.
After an argument between the two, the user pulled out of his sister’s wedding, and went to Reddit to see if he was in the wrong.
See what you think!
AITA for pulling out of planning my sister’s wedding, causing her to lose her venue?
As a wedding planner who has been in the industry for many years now, my (31M) party trick amongst close friends and family is being able to guess how long my clients’ marriages will last with pretty alarming accuracy.
I can usually get down to around a six month window when predicting when photos of each other will disappear from socials.
Working in this career field can actually leave you feeling jaded about relationships in general, which is why I’m reluctant to work for friends and family.
But his rule against family was tested when his sister asked him to plan her Wedding.
My sister is getting married early next year and practically begged me to plan for her despite my stance on clients I know personally. I finally gave in and we began the process back in March.
Last week, while we were meeting and finalizing a few things, she asked me about the party trick I mentioned. She said since I had been working with her and her fiancé for months now, I could give my prediction as to how long they were going to last.
I laughed and tried to move on. I thought she was joking, but she continued to press the issue.
He tried to deflect her question, but she wouldn’t take no for an answer.
After her continually bothering me about this for at least 15 minutes when I’m trying to move on (I do have work outside of my specific appointment with her that I needed to get to), I finally told her I thought they would last forever.
She claimed she didn’t believe me and wanted my real number, so I shrugged and told her the truth: A year and a half.
She was livid. I felt incredibly uncomfortable with the whole ordeal, especially with how little she respected my boundaries in what is supposed to be a professional setting, and just tried to usher her out of my office.
Instead, she began ranting about my own marriage and said she gives us until the end of the year before we break up, and accused me of being a homewrecker.
I understand the sister crossed some boundaries he had set, but wouldn’t it have been easier (for everyone!) just to lie? Naturally he wanted nothing to do with her wedding any more.
She finally left, and I emailed her saying I would no longer be involved in planning.
I gave her the contact information for all of the vendors we were working with, but told her the venue would no longer be available as they only book to people they have existing relationships with and my involvement was necessary.
She has now told our parents that I am purposely sabotaging her wedding, and that I was unforgivably rude to her when she just asked a playful question.
A playful question? Not exactly the words I’d use! His sister definitely shouldn’t have asked a question he set a boundary on, but losing the venue shortly before your wedding is definitely pretty extreme.
Reddit seemed to agree that while she should have respected his boundaries, the user had made a mistake by accepting his sister as a client in the first place!
Another user said his mistake was sharing this party trick with his friends and family, and not just keeping it within the wedding industry!
And finally this user wondered why he couldn’t have just bluffed a higher number to spare his sister’s feelings, instead of going with the brutal response of a year and a half!
Was he in the wrong for answering a question she wouldn’t stop asking him? Or was she wrong for violating the boundaries he had set to keep her feelings from getting hurt?
Moral of the story: Don’t ask the question if you can’t handle the answer!