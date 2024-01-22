Social Security Told Her She Owed Thousands Of Her Father’s Debt, So She Contacted A Congresswoman To Help
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve lost a lot of faith in the American political system, this story might make you feel a teeny tiny bit better than you did yesterday.
A woman named Kree posted a video on TikTok and shared that when she checked in on her retirement fund she was shocked to see that she supposedly owed the government $17,000.
She got someone from Social Security on the phone and was told that she was overpaid in 1995…when she was only 10-years-old.
The culprit turned out to be her father and she was told, “Looks like your father was drawing Social Security for disability back in the ’90s, and we’ve determined that he wasn’t eligible, and therefore, you will pay it back.”
Kree sent the Social Security folks financial information from her and her husband and children but it didn’t seem to matter that she was a child at the time of the overpayment to her father. She also found out that her sister was in the same position as she was.
Kree decided to do some research and someone in a similar situation told her she should get in touch with her Congressperson Lucy McBath of Georgia.
Kree wrote to McBath and received a response the next day.
McBath’s people got in touch with Social Security and, after some back and forth, the organization admitted that they “overlooked” the issue
Kree said, “They took the debt from me and gave it back to my father, who, by the way, I have no relationship with.”
Now, that’s a happy ending!
