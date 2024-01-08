Stepdaughter And Her Baby Want To Move In With Parents, But Stepdad Won’t Move His Daughter To Smaller Room
by Trisha Leigh
There are some lighthearted and amusing posts on Reddit, then there are some seriously dark and twisted tales with no clear answer.
This one is for sure one of the latter.
OP is married to a woman whose child was removed by the state as a minor.
I (37 m) have been married to my wife Sadie (37 f) for 4 years. I have a daughter Chloe of my own from my previous marriage age 9. Sadie has a daughter Ace (19) from an ex.
Ace hasn’t really been in our lives often; as she lived with her grandparents her whole life bc the state took her from Sadie when Ace when 7.
We still saw her on holidays and tried to reach out.
Now, that adult child wants to move back in with her own baby.
Ace was living out of state with her boyfriend but he was recently arrested, so she asked if her and her baby could move in with us as she needed help getting back on her feet.
My wife and I spoke about it and agreed. When I brought up the extra bedroom in the attic, which is an area in the attic we made into a spare room for guest many years ago. No one uses the attic anyways.
OP’s wife, anxious to make up for lost time, made an outrageous (to OP) proposal.
My wife became upset- gasped even- and said she was not making her daughter with a 5 month old baby sleep in the dirty attic.
I said obviously we would clean and prepare it, and where else did she suggest she sleep, which is when she told me Chloe’s bedroom would be perfect.
Chloe bedroom is very large and across the hall from the bathroom which Sadie said was perfect.
I told her Chloe would not be giving up her bedroom she’d been living in since before I even met her.
She got upset and started to plead and said that this could make up for the years loss, and proved she really loved her and that she was wanted.
I basically told her no, she could prove that another way that we wouldn’t give up the bedroom.
She refuses to listen to reason and OP’s red-flag instincts are kicking in.
She got angry and said a 9 year old does not need all that space, and I was picking favorites and not even thinking of the bigger picture.
Ace would need more room, it’d be hard for her to go up and down the stairs with a baby, etc.
I stuck to my answer and my wife slammed the door and went for a drive.
Today she tried convincing me again and I wouldn’t give in and we got into another argument. AITA?
Buckle up, because Reddit is all over the place on this one.
The top comment says OP is being completely reasonable.
While this person thinks OP’s wife is questionable mother material.
Others want to be more forgiving.
But this person agrees that OP needs to tread very carefully.
Maybe some therapy is in order?
I really hope they can find a way to help everyone involved.
But man, it’s not going to be easy.
