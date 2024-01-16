Strict Wife Refuses To Let Their Daughter See His Family WIthout Her There, But He Insists She Stay At Home
OP had three kids before he married his now wife, and they have one together.
I have been married since 2007 to my second wife.
When we met I had three children from a previous marriage who at the time were 9 (daughter) and 5 year old twins (son & daughter).
He knows his wife plays favorites; she even moved them away from his kids.
Initially my wife and kids got along well, but when we had our own daughter together (now 14) her attitude changed dramatically as she played extreme favoritism.
In 2017, my wife convinced me to move to another state and my agreement with her was that I would continue to see my kids on a regular basis.
This turns out to be only a few times per year.
Our daughter was prohibited communication with her half-siblings (only on my side but it is permitted with my wife’s two older children) and my parents.
Now he’s insisting…
I have started to put my foot down that I want to take my daughter to see her older half-siblings and get to know her grandparents as they are getting up in years.
My wife is insisting that such meetings cannot happen without her.
My parents and older children are not ready to just accept my wife back into their lives as there is a lot of relationship repair that needs to happen first.
Am I the jerk for insisting that my wife stays home and that my daughter should be able to see her family?
PS- My eldest has a wedding planned for the summer and my wife wants to go but by eldest doesn’t want her there as they haven’t even spoken in 11 years and the relationship was very hostile prior to that.
My wife and I just started some couples therapy this week.
The top comment says this sounds like too little, too late.
Kids are so easily hurt by situations like this one.
They are concerned that it still doesn’t seem like he’ considering his older kids’ wishes.
I will never understand why this is a thing.
Everyone agrees hi wife sounds like a piece of work.
I mean…what did I just read?
It would not have taken most people quite so long to put their foot down.
