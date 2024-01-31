Teacher Told A Student They Couldn’t Use A Computer To Take Notes in Class… But Typewriters Were Never Mentioned
I cant take notes on my computer? Fine, I’ll use a typewriter.
“I have a Spanish teacher that absolutely doesn’t allow us students to take notes on our computers because, ”We will use them to play games”.
She has told us we need to take notes on paper, But didn’t say with a pen, so i decided to do something I have wanted to do for a long time.
You see, I collect typewriters, so I decided to simply use one of those!
So a few weeks ago I walked into class and pulled out this beast of a machine, Lectra 860.
The teacher was shocked and annoyed, but when I told her we were allowed to take notes on paper she actually let me use it.
So i suppose it had a happy ending (for everyone other than mine and my classmates eardrums).
And lucky me, after bringing it to class a total of 7 times and taking very loud notes, we are now allowed to take notes on computers!”
