Terrible Neighbors Create Havoc In The Community, So They Fight Back And Get Them Evicted And Sent To Jail

Terrorize my family? Enjoy losing everything and going back to jail.
“Myself and my wife had just had our second child and moved into a duplex in an amazing neighborhood, had its own playground even!
They were about to learn about their new neighbors…
We moved in and greeted the neighbors, bunch of younger people but they seemed okay.
The first day after moving in we find that they’re gone and they’re left their 7 year old (on a school day) outside our door with a bag of goldfish and a note asking us to watch him while they went out.
Cue CPS call #1.
The neighbors and me got along really well. Old guy next door repaired bikes for a hobby and the next door neighbor did woodworking and would always come over to see the kids and sent his grandkids over to play to.
Their other neighbors knew what these people were like.
They warned us that our upstairs neighbors were trouble, constant traffic going in and out and parties every single night.
This was 110% the truth, it got to the point we couldn’t sleep at night and we had multiple altercations to the point it was full blown yelling matches.
They decided to make a call to the authorities.
The landlord was useless and would do nothing to get rid of them so I bided my time, eventually one night they came home in their red Mazda 3 and it was destroyed, they must have hit someone and ran, so I called the cops to let them know as at the very least I figured they’d get in deep ****.
But oh man I had no idea what I had just unleashed, turns out the guy had a warrant out for his arrest for drug trafficking.
He got hauled away in cuffs that night and entitled woman 2 got a visit from CPS again as they left their son home alone again.
This wasn’t once or twice. It was Every. Single. Day.
His wife did some research.
So my wife went digging for names and found the mother on Facebook. Using public record searches we found out that they owed a ton of money on their previous home, as they had taken off from the original place that had been furnished without paying.
48 hours later the sheriff was there with a box truck emptying their house.
Took the beds, couches, tvs, the annoying sub woofer system, kitchen set and even the dressers.
CPS came shortly after and removed the child from the house.
This poor kid…
I didn’t enjoy seeing him taken away but they never fed him and he was always in the same clothing and it was falling apart. We went out of our way to make sure he had full meals when we could not gonna let a kid starve.
The guy went to jail for drug possession. He was out on bail and hid the drugs in a dresser they took.
Entitled woman 1 went to jail for assaulting the sheriff and entitled woman 2 actually had a happy ending, far as I know after she lost her son she went through multiple programs to clean herself up and started working to provide for her son. Ran into her a couple years ago and she thanked me for what I did.
I got pro revenge on the drug dealer and his girlfriend and thankfully helped someone get on the right path.”
