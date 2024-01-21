Customer Says Olive Garden Makes Servers Pay For “Dine And Dash” Tables. – ‘That’s one of the lowest things I’ve ever seen.’
by Laura Lynott
It ain’t easy being a server and you rely on tips to even get by. But what happens when a server gets stiffed by a customer?
Well, this customer found out. He saw a server in distress and reached out to help. Aw. Sweet.
@holybeardz might not look like a teddy bear, but there’s a theory he MIGHT just be after the kind act he did for one waitress at Olive Garden.
He told his followers on TikTok: “So, this just happened at Olive Garden… You’re not going to believe what happened.”
Tell us, dude! What happened?
“So, me and my daughter, my wife sits down and eats, and our waitress is taking care of us and it’s time for us to go. And so I motioned her. She comes by and I said, ‘Can we get the ticket,’ and she gives us the ticket. And then I’ve seen her come around again, to give her a card to pay.”
“And she just had this blank stare on her face and she just walked right on by, like, she didn’t even see us….So, I waited for her to come back. And I was like, ‘Is everything okay?’.”
The waitress explained that a table had gone off and not paid, leaving her table $100 down!
That’s something that she said would have to come out of her wages!
So, our big teddy bear went on Facebook and shared the story! Someone got in touch and offered to pay and put a $20 tip on top!
Our guy goes back to the waitress and gave her the cash! Aw.
He said: “I don’t know about you, but I don’t like seeing people done that way… I always try to do good to others, you know? So man, yeah… What do you think about this story? And that’s one of the lowest things I’ve ever seen at a restaurant.”
I agree! That table deserves to never eat out again –
But you go, teddy bear bro!
Watch the full clip here:
@holybeardz
A table from Olive Garden took $100 from the waitress, , #tip #waiter #waitress
Here’s what people thought of the story:
This is so sad. Sending love to this family. And yet, she still wants to see others happy. So gorgeous!
This is horrible. Be kind people!
This guy deserves all the love!
Seriously, though, this is seriously messed up.
This policy seems almost illegal!
