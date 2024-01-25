January 25, 2024 at 12:33 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 772 – Jan 26

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 772 Jan 26

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

Friday!
What’s in a name?
Well, helmet airbags work
Pizza party at the office
A new fear unlocked
“You’re going to have to hold it.”
Cutest little ring bearer
The original Ronald McDonald – 1963
Next-level Excel
You can’t escape your own shadow
Book-shaped bench near public library
Beware of scary dog
When the restaurant is small but the owner is creative
How to perfectly roll a burrito
The logo to rule them all
Ice shipping
Never forget how big a moose really is
One in a million view
What a winning scratch-off ticket looks like
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Son’s Sad Tweet about His Dad’s Donut Shop Goes Viral and Sales Skyrocket
Michael Mann’s Decades-Long Drive To Make ‘Ferrari’
Enjoy These Weird, Funny, and Very Different Wedding Cakes
The Man Who Could Finally Solve the Geothermal Puzzle
What You Should Keep in Your Glove Compartment
The Age Gappers
He Laughed at His Wife’s Name Choice for Their Son. Did He Go Too Far?
How to dig yourself out of credit card debt
13 People Who Are Sitting on Big Ol’ Secrets
Lava may have flowed over parts of Mars

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Screenshot 2024 01 24 at 4.18.35 PM The Shirk Report Volume 772 Jan 26

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter