Their Son Is Having Surgery And This Father Insists That He Stay With Him And Have No Contact With His Mom
by Matthew Gilligan
This seems like it would be a pretty intense battle…
A mom and a dad fighting about who will take care of their young son as he recovers from surgery: you can see why that would get heated.
So is this guy out of line for telling his wife how he wants it to go?
Read his story below and see what you think.
AITA for telling my son’s mom that he’s staying with me while he recovers?
“My 9 yo son needed hip bone osteoma surgery and his mom and I scheduled it before his three week winter break.
My ex and I share 50/50 but I get him on winter breaks so she could take him our of state to see her family in the summer.
He took a stand.
The day before the surgery she asked me if Ry could stay at her place to recover from the surgery. I asked her why and all she said was that she just wanted to be there.
I said no.
Ry has never had surgery and it’s a big deal for him. I don’t want him to think that the first thing you when you face something scary is run to your mom and not your dad.
I told her I was quite insulted by her request. Plus he was going to need help getting dressed, undressed and bathed for the first couple of days and I highly doubt that he’d be comfortable having his mom do that.
She said her husband could do that.
I told her no.
He’s having the surgery and I’m taking him to my house when he’s released. I don’t care if she’s in the operating room.
And he’s standing firm on all sides.
She then asked if she could see him at my place and I said no.
The agreement is that we have scheduled FaceTime with him when he’s at the other parent’s house. I don’t want my ex wife in my home anymore than she wants me in hers.
If the shoe was on the other foot then I’d understand whether I liked it or not.
I held firm and things have been tense between us ever since.
Personally I don’t care because I’m not apologizing for not giving her what she wanted.”
Check out what folks said about this story on Reddit.
Never deny a parent access to their child.
Especially if they’re sick!
