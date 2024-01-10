‘Theoretically it really shouldn’t cost more than $50.’ – Guy Says A Week’s Worth Of Groceries For Himself Costs Over $100 And He’s Stressing
by Laura Lynott
The cost-of-living has sure presented most Americans with an insane challenge – how to afford to eat well and manage bills and actually have a social life.
TikToker @johnnywizzz has really highlighted this crisis from just one visit to the grocery store – something that should be pleasurable but which for many of us, is now, far from.
He told his followers on TikTok: “I had to go to the grocery store today and I was just stressing over the fact that I was gonna have to spend $80 on groceries, right?
That sounds reasonable, right?
He continues, “Because that’s a lot of money to spend for one person for one week of food. You know, theoretically it really shouldn’t cost more than $50 for one person for a week, but it’s just impossible.”
Well… guess what? He spent a lot more.
“And I was stressing because I really didn’t want to spend $80 on groceries for one week. So I was just irritated about that and I’m trying to give myself a pep talk. Like, it’ll be okay. It’ll be fine. Like, it’s not gonna be a big deal.”
But sometimes wit is the only way to deal with tough times.
He added: “And I’m so relieved to announce that after grocery shopping exclusively store brand stuff and only buying two bags worth of groceries, I spent $116 for the week for one person.”
All I can say is dude, a lot of America feels your pain and we gotta search for those bargains to beat inflation!
Watch the full clip here:
@johnnywizzz
#costoflivingcrisis #costofliving #groceries #expensive
Here’s what people thought of the inflationary grocery shop:
Some think Americans are not only getting ripped off for groceries but that we got worse food, too!
A budget store – that’s a good tip!
This is not how it’s supposed to be…
Pro tip… go to Aldi.
Avoid Whole Foods.
You’re welcome.
