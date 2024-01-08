They Bought A New House And Got A Roommate To Offset The Rent. But The Roommate Gets Irate When They Find Out Who Owns The House.
\
Oh boy… a disgruntled renter facing a landlord.
Many of us have been in a similar situation, but this one has a few wrinkles you’ve probably never heard of before.
Either way, this story had me shaking my head.
Brief backstory: About a year ago my last remaining grandparent passed away and my father inherited all assets, including a house. I had been saving for a nice down payment (at least 50%) so I could have a lower mortgage payment each month, thus allowing me to save money for travel.
When my father inherited this house, which he had no interest in moving into yet, he offered to sell it to me for slightly below market rate, with the caveat that he and my stepmother could eventually move into the basement apartment.
I agreed, because they’re both incredible people who are not at all invasive and would give me my privacy if they lived there.
So I paid a 60% down payment, financed the rest, and moved in.
What do you do with room you don’t use? Make some money!
Present day: About six months ago I started considering renting out the finished basement apartment.
It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a small kitchenette (sink, fridge, microwave, but no oven).
A friend of mine said his brother was moving to my city and needed a place. He’s a brand new teacher and doesn’t make great money, so he needed a place that wasn’t expensive.
I offered to let him rent my basement for way less than market rate ($650) which would include utilities.
He readily accepted and signed a year long lease.
And then the problems start.
Well a few days ago he asked if he could start paying the landlord directly instead of giving me rent money each month.
I was under the impression my friend had told him I own the house, so I was confused and I told him we don’t have a landlord and that I’m the owner.
He felt deceived.
He got very upset and screamed at me for “lying for over six months” and “taking advantage of him” by making him pay so much in rent.
For the record, an apartment similar to the one in my house would be well over twice what he’s paying me, closer to three times for something as nice.
He asked how much of my mortgage he’s covering and I said “Why does that matter? You’re getting a nice, quiet place to live, access to a full kitchen and laundry room, and you’re paying an amount that you can afford. My personal finances aren’t really a factor here.”
He stormed out of the room and slammed the basement door. He’s still not speaking to me.
What is this guy’s deal?
He has a lease so I won’t be evicting him over this alone. If he does any damage or becomes hostile, I’ll look at the eviction process. B
ut for now, he will remain unless he chooses to break the lease (which I’d allow him to do if he wants).
He also didn’t bother to read the lease before signing. The lease clearly states I’m the homeowner. I didn’t trick him or keep info from him. He simply didn’t read what he was signing.
Still… it doesn’t seem like anybody on her side…
I asked a few other friends and some family members, and most said I’m wrong for having him cover my mortgage payments. Only a few say I’m in the right.
So AITA for having my roommate cover $650 of my $775/month mortgage?
The homeowner is frustrated as she has invested quite a bit to purchase the home, as well as pay around $1500/monthly to maintain the home.
While her friends and family might not have her back, readers rallied behind the writer of this story to show their validation.
Could they have said specifically that they owned the place? Yes.
Either way, definitely not in the wrong.
