Thrifty Shopper Finds Brand-Name Products For 50-90% Off At Dollar Tree
by Matthew Gilligan
Who doesn’t love a good deal?
Everyone does!
So we want you to listen up to what a woman had to say on TikTok about some solid deals she found at a Dollar Tree store for much cheaper than on Amazon or at other stores.
Her first highlighted item was Maybelline New York’s Dream Cushion Fresh Face Liquid Foundation.
She said, “They don’t have a huge shade range, but they do have a couple of different shades.”
Another score was Rimmel London’s Stay Matte Liquid Foundation.
She told viewers, “This is being sold at Walgreens for $5.99″ while at Dollar Tree it was only $1.25.
She also told viewers about L.A. Color’s liquid highlighter blushes and eyeliners, eyeshadow by Almay, cuticle oil balm, and other items.
This is good stuff!
Check out the video.
@sensationalfinds
Dollar Tree Finds that will blow your mind, in my latest Dollar Tree Shop with Me! These brand name finds are an amazing deal and they also have a few dupes that are worth looking for! #dollartreefinds #dollartreemakeup #dollartreehaul #shopwithme #boujeeonabudget #dollartree #shoppingonabudget #frugalmoms #dollarstorefinds
Here’s what people had to say.
This TikTokker is not a fan of her Dollar Tree.
Another viewer was impressed.
And this viewer shared what’s available at her store.
Good to know!
Thanks for the tips!
