Trader Joe’s Shopper Finds A Halls Cough Drop Wrapper In Her Breadsticks
by Laura Lynott
That feeling when you get your favorite snack and you can’t wait to unwrap it – but that complete dread when you know something ain’t right!
Well, that’s what this shopper had. And just looking at her face, you can literally feel her pain.
@snackqween told her followers on TikTok: “You guys know what a huge Trader Joe’s stan I am, but I feel like I have to…”
“Remember earlier I bought these garlic and cheese breadsticks. I have not opened it yet. What do you see, what do you see?”
“It’s like a Halls cough drop wrapper…”
She pointed the camera at the package and ugh… what is that?
Hopefully this lady gets an answer to what happened here because she needs to go on enjoying her favorite snacks!
Watch the full clip here:
@snackqween
sorry to tattle but whattt
Here’s what people thought of the mysterious object:
