January 9, 2024 at 12:59 am

Trader Joe’s Shopper Finds A Halls Cough Drop Wrapper In Her Breadsticks

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

That feeling when you get your favorite snack and you can’t wait to unwrap it – but that complete dread when you know something ain’t right!

Well, that’s what this shopper had. And just looking at her face, you can literally feel her pain.

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

@snackqween told her followers on TikTok: “You guys know what a huge Trader Joe’s stan I am, but I feel like I have to…”

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

“Remember earlier I bought these garlic and cheese breadsticks. I have not opened it yet. What do you see, what do you see?”

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

“It’s like a Halls cough drop wrapper…”

She pointed the camera at the package and ugh… what is that?

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

Hopefully this lady gets an answer to what happened here because she needs to go on enjoying her favorite snacks!

Watch the full clip here:

@snackqween

sorry to tattle but whattt

♬ original sound – Jen Curley

Here’s what people thought of the mysterious object:

Some folk want to go along for the ride…

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

There’s a lot of intrigue in this post!

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

For some folk it’s not about the post at all…

Source: TikTok/@snackqween

Hopefully this lady gets an answer to what happened!

She needs to go on enjoying her favorite snacks!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter