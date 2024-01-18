Traveller Explains The Hack That Make Sure She Always Avoids Sitting In The Middle Seat On A Plane
by Matthew Gilligan
I know I’m preaching to the choir, but let me make one thing perfectly clear: the middle seat on a plane is THE WORST.
So that’s why you have to do everything in your power to get an aisle or a window seat.
And a woman named Bethany shared a video on TikTok and she talked to viewers about how they can avoid the middle seat on every flight moving forward.
She said, “You know when it’s 24 hours before your flight, and then you get to check in, and that’s how you find out what seat you’re in? I have never been randomly assigned to a middle seat, and this is how I keep doing it.”
Bethany said the key is to figure this all out when you book your ticket, not when you check in.
She told viewers that they need to check in immediately 24 hours before the flight to get a good seat and make sure you score a window or an aisle.
She said you’ll end up getting a middle seat if you don’t play your cards right.
Bethany told viewers, “How do we know this? I did it one time. The last flight that I booked, … I looked. That was the first time I ever got a middle seat.”
Check out her video.
Let’s see how TikTok users reacted.
Thanks for the tips!
We appreciate the advice!
