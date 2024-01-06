What Happened To Panera Bread? One Customer Talks About Why The Chain Has Declined In Quality.
by Matthew Gilligan
I personally have not been to a Panera Bread restaurant in quite some time, but I do remember that I always thought it was consistent when I used to go.
And I think we can all agree that the broccoli cheddar soup is just delightful!
But, according to a TikTokker named Matt, the chain restaurant has gone downhill as of late.
Matt’s text overlay reads, “What happened to Panera bread?!”
He said, “Five years ago, you couldn’t enter a Panera Bread without seeing abnormally long lines with tons of people waiting to get their baked goods, soups, and bread bowls.
He continued, “But now we see crazy high prices, shiny portion sizes, and people claiming to have **** from their lemonade.”
Matt then gave viewers a history lesson about Panera and said, “2000-2008 was the golden era for Panera Bread. They kept opening more and more locations, and this is when I remember going there and having a great experience every single time.”
He then said that the company was bought out in 2017 and that’s when things started to decline.
Matt said, “In order to take the company public, J.A.B. Holdings tried to make Panera Bread a lot more profitable. So there were a lot of changes that J.A.B. Holdings made, like cutting 17% of the corporate staff at Panera Bread.”
He added that there is a lot of frustration online about the chain restaurant and said that some people feel scammed by Panera.
Gotta say… I’ve noticed the decline too.
Still, I have to imagine it’s nearly impossible to maintain the quality.
