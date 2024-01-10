Wife Discovers Her Husband Is Cheating, So She Hatches A Plan With His Lover To Catch Him In The Act
by Matthew Gilligan
Cheaters gonna cheat…
And some of them are gonna get put in their places by women like this who aren’t playing around!
Check out how the woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page got back at her husband.
We think you’re gonna be impressed!
Cheat on me? I will DESTROY your cushy “life”!
This happened a little over a decade ago, and I had the perfect life.
Great house, great husband, great car, great job. The American Dream
. Soon, that dream turned into a nightmare, when I discovered my husband was cheating on me.
She started seeing the signs…
It started small, basically the typical signs (coming home late, ignoring attempts to get intimate, making excuses, etc.)
Then, one day, I had a notion to go through his phone.
HUGE mistake on my part!
Not only was he cheating on me, but he was doing so, with a guy!!!!
I’m ok with the LGBT community, and I don’t have a problem with my husband wanting to explore other sides, the problem is that he didn’t have the guts to tell me what he was doing.
She got busy with a revenge plan.
I had located the other guy, and we became fast friends.
I found out, via the guy, that my husband had a Grindr (Gay dating app), and had hooked up with more guys.
Together, the other guy and I came up with a plan.
He had tricked my husband to agree to a hotel room that night, for some “alone time”.
In the process, he had gathered some very incriminating evidence of my husband’s (what’s the word for “not being faithful?”), and thanks to my father, I had a Prenup that terminated marriage of said lack of faithfulness had evidence.
It was GO time.
My doofus ex husband showed up, while I was hiding in the bathroom.
The other guy was playing his part well, telling my dope that he was going to the bathroom to freshen up.
That’s when I came out, with the evidence, and the prenup, the section highlighted in the contract.
I told him I was getting everything, and he was done for.
He bolted.
The fallout.
When I took him to court for the divorce hearings, I had requested that I got the house and his car, since it was in my name.
Thanks to Daddy Dearest, I was the primary breadwinner of our family, so I got what I wanted, and got to keep my assets.
He lost everything but his ****** Nissan and his clothes. He had tried going back to the other guy, now my good friend, but that didn’t work.
In the end, my ex had to move back in with his parents, and I think he’s working at Target, last I heard.
I don’t care.
Hell hath no fury like a Latina Scorned!
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
This person asked a few good questions…
Another Reddit user said it sounds like she doesn’t have much self-respect.
This reader isn’t buying it…
Another person DEFINITELY isn’t buying it.
And this person thinks it might even be fan fiction…
And that was your daily lesson in what NOT to do!
You’re welcome!
