Woman Asks if She’s Wrong for Leaving Her Church Job With No Replacement After She Got Fed Up

AITA for leaving the church even though they can’t run service without me?
“I (21F) recently left the church I grew up in. It was a very hard decision and long journey for me, but I’ve worked through some of the fear and guilt that was keeping me there.
While I was attending church, I was a very integral part of the service. I was the only person in the church who could play music and sing. Every week I would work with the pastor to pick worship music based on his sermon that week, and then on Saturday I would essentially run a one man worship concert. I did this for about six years, since I was fifteen.
Another important thing to mention is that I’m gay. I’ve known since high school, and so have my parents. They’re surprisingly supportive, considering the conservative church we have been attending for as long as I can remember.
I’ve never been in the closet, but I’ve also never publicly come out on social media or anything. The one time I brought my girlfriend to church everyone thought she was just a friend I was trying to convert.
Two weeks ago was my breaking point. Our pastor’s sermon was about how the world is becoming more inclusive. It was a long (and frankly awful) sermon, but the part that finally got me to leave was when he mentioned how “all the kids are gay now” and how our whole generation needed to “either repent or burn in hell eternally”.
Before this happened I knew that our denomination wasn’t exactly welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community, but to hear it so bluntly stated in front of everyone was something else and I couldn’t keep living in blissful ignorance. I decided that after the service I would no longer take part in a church who didn’t like people like me.
The next week when he called me to arrange to meet about the church service for that week, I politely explained that I would no longer be taking part or attending his church anymore.
I tried to keep it civil, just telling him that our views and theologies didn’t align anymore and for both of our sake I was leaving. He freaked out, telling me it wasn’t fair to him or the rest of the congregation that I would leave so abruptly without making alternate arrangements to replace music. He tried to demand I come back until he could find someone else, but I declined and then hung up the phone.
Since then I have had countless church members telling me how disappointed they are that church has been canceled and how I should make things right with God and come back to the church. I have also had the pastor reach back out asking if I would teach guitar to his son if I was really going to leave forever.
I have declined. My parents have mentioned that it was rude to leave as abruptly as I did without giving anyone a chance to try and find a replacement.
So, AITA for leaving the church with nobody to replace me, essentially making it so that church is cancelled until they find a replacement?”
