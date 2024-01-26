Woman Denies Having Neighbor’s Package In Her Home, But They Have A Video Of The Whole Thing

Nothing is more frustrating than a dirty rotten package stealer.

You wait weeks, or even months, for some special item to arrive, but by the time you get home to pick it up, someone has swiped it off your front porch!

Normally there’s nothing to do but complain, and even in the rare instance someone has a doorbell camera, its easy enough for crooks to conceal their identities.

But every once in a sweet while, the package thief is caught, like in this Tiktok from user @emilykaybargo, where she showed the police confronting a neighbor who had taken her package!

Check it out!

Her video starts with a police officer knocking on her neighbor’s door, and her neighbor peeking her head through the crack to respond to his questions.

He explains he was called because the user had her package taken, and the camera showed the thief walking back to the neighbor’s apartment.

But before things get too hairy, one of the residents of the neighbor’s apartment makes a quick getaway!

The hardened criminal blows by the officer, who explains to the neighbor that the user doesn’t want to press charges, and only wants her package returned.

The neighbor is quick to respond that she wasn’t home yesterday, and neither were the guests staying in her apartment.

The officer again reminds the neighbor that all the user wants is their package back, but the woman is insistent that she doesn’t know what happened to the package.

“I don’t steal packages, I make money. I’m a dancer. I could pull out a bankroll right now!”

The officer then begins to get serious.

“If no one else is in here that could have taken the package, even though we’ve seen it on footage, we’re gonna go to the front office and start the eviction process.”

And even until the end of the video, she insists she doesn’t have the package in her apartment.

All of this over a package? When they already have someone on tape taking it back into your apartment? Come on!

Check out the video:

TikTok was in disbelief she would keep the jig up for so long, with many saying her attitude changed once the cop mentioned eviction.

And this user joked she should use her experience as a dancer to go get that package back!

But the real star of the show was the cat, with this user saying he ran out like he had been taken!

And finally this user said that the kitty knew that eviction was on the way!

Word on the street is that the criminal cat is still on the loose.

Keep your eyes peeled everyone, he’s dangerous!

