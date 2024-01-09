Woman Doesn’t Want To Share Engagement Party With Non-Engaged Sister Because She Thinks Her Relationship Is A Sham

Oof… This story is a tough read. Some people are out of touch to say the least.

This bride-to-be took to Reddit to discuss her hurdles.

I just got engaged to my partner of 4 years, and my parents said they would throw us an engagement party. They are paying for everything, but want to make it a shared engagement party for both me and my sister. I have a slight problem with this because my sister isn’t actually engaged.

Apparently… there’s an issue…

She has been dating her boyfriend for 12 years, and he gave her a promise ring shortly after my engagement. We’re all in our late 20’s/early 30’s, so pretty much everyone except for my sister and our parents thinks that it is kind of childish and ridiculous. I have had many conversations with my sister over the years that have boiled down to “Look, if he wanted to marry you, he would,” but she has stayed with him and held out hope. And I suppose she took the promise ring as a “close enough” kind of gesture because she is treating it exactly like an engagement ring. My fiance reached out to her boyfriend because he was equally confused and said “Uh are you guys engaged?” and he outright said that they weren’t. Nonetheless, my sister is showing the ring to everyone and even putting together a wedding planning binder.

So were they or weren’t they?

I feel bad for her, I really do, but she’s also a grown woman and I don’t feel like I should have to enable this farce. I’ve been dealing with “Don’t forget about [sister]! Make sure [sister] is included!” my whole life and I was really hoping that my engagement, if nothing else, would actually be my own.

The woman doesn’t feel she should have to play pretend.

I’d rather just not have an engagement party at all than play along with this weird fantasy. My fiance would rather have a weird party than no party, and my parents are scolding me for being so selfish to want to exclude my sister.

Really stuck between a rock and a hard place, right?

Don’t have the party and upset her fiance and parents… or have the party and upset herself!

Readers were quick to defend the bride-to-be.

One person suggested the woman ask her parents how her sister and sister’s boyfriend will feel when he is consistently saying they are not engaged.

Another reader wasted no time in telling the writer how her parents must really feel.



This user made an excellent point.

I’m not sure who to feel worse for…

The one wearing the white dress or the one pretending to be wearing one?

Yikes!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.