Woman FaceTunes Her Food So It Looks Overcooked And She Can Get A Refund
by Laura Lynott
Come on y’all, we cannot take TikTok too serious!
Some people just use it for comedy and it’s not all completely real life.
But anyhow, this TikToker joked she had put weight on by utilizing face tune so that her orders looked burnt.
It seemed everyone piled on on this one but clearly @shlimeslatterson has a comedy tip on this account. Take note.
She wrote: “Me wondering how I gained weight when I literally FaceTuned my food so I could get a refund and use it to get more food.”
Personally I found this funny but some people clearly didn’t get the joke. Maybe they need to eat something to stop the hanger.
Keep going girl, you made a lot of people laugh. The others need to take a chill pill.
Watch the full clip here:
@shlimeslatterson
life hack 🙈 #ubereats #lifehack #relatable #comedy #collegecore #collegestudent
Here’s the internet’s reaction:
Yes!
No, there IS no way.
Aww. This guy’s considerate. But it’s a joke, so it’s okay.
Not gonna lie… I’ll probably use this to see if it works.
Sorry, not sorry!