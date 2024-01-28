January 28, 2024 at 7:25 am

Woman FaceTunes Her Food So It Looks Overcooked And She Can Get A Refund

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@shlimeslatterson

Come on y’all, we cannot take TikTok too serious!

Some people just use it for comedy and it’s not all completely real life.

But anyhow, this TikToker joked she had put weight on by utilizing face tune so that her orders looked burnt.

Source: TikTok/@shlimeslatterson

It seemed everyone piled on on this one but clearly @shlimeslatterson has a comedy tip on this account. Take note.

Source: TikTok/@shlimeslatterson

She wrote: “Me wondering how I gained weight when I literally FaceTuned my food so I could get a refund and use it to get more food.”

Source: TikTok/@shlimeslatterson

Personally I found this funny but some people clearly didn’t get the joke. Maybe they need to eat something to stop the hanger.

Keep going girl, you made a lot of people laugh. The others need to take a chill pill.

Watch the full clip here:

@shlimeslatterson

life hack 🙈 #ubereats #lifehack #relatable #comedy #collegecore #collegestudent

♬ original sound – TOONKA

Here’s the internet’s reaction:

Yes!

Source: TikTok/@shlimeslatterson

No, there IS no way.

Source: TikTok/@shlimeslatterson

Aww. This guy’s considerate. But it’s a joke, so it’s okay.

Source: TikTok/@shlimeslatterson

Not gonna lie… I’ll probably use this to see if it works.

Sorry, not sorry!

