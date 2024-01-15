January 15, 2024 at 8:44 am

Woman Found A Cryptic Note Hidden In A Stuffed Elf She Bought From A Dollar Store

Who’s up for a mystery story? Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she found a hidden note inside of a stuffed elf she bought from a Dollar Store location.

The note was written in Chinese, so she thought it would be a good idea to post it on TikTok to try to get to the bottom of the mystery.

She said, “I feel something like a piece of paper in it. So I’m like, oh, maybe they forgot to like save the tag on the outside. But all the tags are on the butt anyway, so I go like that right to see and there’s writing on the inside. So I cut them open, here’s all the stuffing, and this comes out of the hat.”

She continued, “But I’ve no idea what this says. And it was folded up…That’s what I saw on the inside of the hat. So then I opened it and here it is now. So someone please translate this.”

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she took the note to her nail technician who is Chinese and got some answers.

