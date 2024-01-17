Woman Said Someone Offered Her $200,000 For Her Dog And Her Answer Is Clear. – ‘That is my baby. That is my child.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Just in case you think this story isn’t true, let me tell you that I’ve actually seen something like this with my own eyes.
I was walking down the street in Kansas City about ten years ago behind a young woman with a big, white Husky and a carload of guys pulled up, one of them rolled down the window, and then asked her if he could buy her dog.
Of course, she was alarmed by the question and immediately told them no, but it was a weird experience and I was surprised that people actually do that…
Now, on to the story!
A woman named Alexis posted a video on TikTok and said that a stranger offered her $200,000 for her dog.
She told viewers, “Someone offered up $200,000 for our puppy, and I told my husband, ‘Absolutely ******* not. Like, that is my baby. That is my baby. … That is my child.”
I heard that!
Alexis said she’d never sell her pooch no matter how much money she was offered and asked viewers, “Would you guys sell your dogs for $200,000?”
Check out her video.
@itsalexiselliott
I woild never sell her!! #fyp #doberman #puppy #dobermanpinscher #forsale
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
This viewer said they'd never do it, either.
Another individual said YES.
And one person thinks everyone should accept an offer like this.
I’m with her!
I wouldn’t sell my dog for all the money in the world!
