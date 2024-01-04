Woman Claims “The Bird Test” Determines If Relationships Will Work Or Not. – ‘Your relationship will last a long time.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you heard about “The Bird Test.”
I fully admit that I had never heard of it before I watched this video, but it’s gaining traction on social media.
A woman posted a video on TikTok and explained what “The Bird Test” is to viewers and why it will determine if a relationship will last. She added that it also works for platonic relationships.
She said the test “never fails.”
She said that she was at a Starbucks store with a “newer friend” when she noticed a woodpecker in a tree.
She continued, “I’m like, ‘holy ****, there’s a woodpecker in that tree” and her friend was immediately interested.
She said, “For the next 10 minutes, the two of us just stared out of the Starbucks window… watching this woodpecker… while we Googled random facts about woodpeckers.”
The bird test is basically when a friend responds with real interest to something that might be “insignificant.”
She said, “That’s a sign that your relationship will last a long time. The bird test never ******* fails.”
Check out the video.
@alyssacardib
Bird test
Here’s what people had to say.
This person offered some more insight.
Another TikTok user said this needs to be done at the beginning of relationships.
And this viewer shared a cute story about their parents.
I guess that’s one way to do it!
Whatever works!
