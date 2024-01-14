Woman Shows How She “Soft-Launched” Her Divorce On Social Media. – ‘It helped me cope a little bit.’
by Ryan McCarthy
I’m sure by now we’ve all heard about the trend of “soft-launching” a relationship: posting vague or obscured pictures of your new beau to slowly introduce them to your social media. It’s a good way to comfortably make someone a part of your online presence without a big gaudy announcement post.
But have you ever heard of soft-launching a DIVORCE?
Well that’s exactly what this user, @sierraontiktok, did when her marriage ended last year! She went to TikTok to share with her followers the subtle ways she started erasing her husband’s presence from her posts!
Check it out!
Her soft launch started with a post of her Top 5 pictures from January, from which her husband was noticeably absent!
This was a subtle one, but Sierra said that she knew her nosy followers would have picked up on it.
And she knew that because she said she herself was a nosy follower and she would have noticed it on one of her mutual’s post!
However the end of that Top 5 was a little more clear, with a screenshot of a comment reading “I’d take away men’s rights so fast”.
This one is a little less coded to say the least
She said it was a way for her followers to pick up the fact that she was in, to use her words, “Her-man-hating-era.”
Aren’t we all babes!
This picture of her dog was for her OG fans to start picking up signals, as it was tradition for her to post a family photo with her husband and the dogs together around the holidays.
Now we’re moving into the gray area between soft and hard launch, as her next step was to change her profile picture from a photo of her and her ex’s wedding to an old picture of just her.
She said this change of photo wouldn’t appear on people’s feed, so it was staying discreet, but it was a clear establishing of her identity apart from her husband.
And with the groundwork of her launch laid, she moved definitively into hard-launch territory with this comment on her TikTok, “Saving this for my hard launch divorce post ty bestie”
This was a huge moment for her, as it was the first time she put her and her husband’s separation into words in any sort of public way.
To quote my favorite Arrested Development character, Lucille Bluth, “Good for her!”
Check out the video:
@sierraontiktok
Hard launch 🫡🤝 #greenscreen #divorced #divorcetok #divorcediaries
Tiktok absolutely loved this inversion of the soft-launch trend, saying it was MUCH funner to watch!
This user says she always knows exactly when someone is starting this process on their social media.
And this user said she was in constant danger of her socials looking like she was soft launching her divorce!
At least for me, I think I’m a little too clueless to pick up on the mind games some people play on their social media, so I probably wouldn’t know anyway.
But now that we’ve started soft-launching divorces, I think this opens the door for all types of soft launches.
Soft launch your legal action against someone!
Soft launch your long-standing feud with your in laws!
Soft launch whatever you want!