Woman Tried To Donate Clothes, But Employee Refused Because They Didn’t Fill Out The Form Correctly

Ahh, another story where someone thinks they’re above the rules.

This woman took to Reddit to share her side…

There’s a store in my city where you can bring your unwanted clothes to and they will sort through them, buy the ones they like off of you, and give the rest of them back. They also have an option to just drop a bag of clothes off, and you can come back and pick up the ones they don’t want later, or you can just check the box to have them donate whatever is left.

The writer wanted to double check her bag before donating.

A few years ago I dropped a bag of clothes off and figured I’d go through what they didn’t want when I picked up the money just to see if there was anything I might want to keep before it got donated. When I picked up the cash and took a quick look through the bag, I told the person behind the counter “thanks so much, I don’t actually want any of these so they can be donated.”

Like all stores, there is a policy to be followed.

She told me that she couldn’t donate them because I hadn’t checked the donate box on the form when I dropped my clothes off. I argued that shouldn’t matter since they donate clothes anyway so what’s the difference?

The worker was persistent in her stance.

She was adamant that she would not take my clothes for donation. We went back and forth on this for a full minute or so, with both of us getting more annoyed by the other. Eventually I thought “fine, I’ll play your little game.”

The writer had an idea to get what she wanted.

I picked up the bag and said “alright, thanks so much!” and left the store. 5 seconds later I walked back in with the exact same bag saying “I have a bag of clothes to sell, and I’d just like to donate whatever you don’t buy.” She looked at me angry and said “Fine, I’ll just donate them, but next time just check the box on the sheet.” I walked out of there with my money and otherwise empty handed.

While the employee could have done more to explain why she can’t take the clothes or offer a solution, she is in the right.

And Reddit readers were quick to side with her.

This story is a key example of why kindness and communication matters!

Be nice to each other, fam!

