Woman Went to Costco For Her Birthday Dinner And Only Paid $28 For Her Whole Family
by Matthew Gilligan
I can think of WAY worse places to celebrate a birthday!
A TikTokker named Madison posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the unique way she decided to spend her birthday.
Madison’s video showed her in a Costco parking lot wearing a birthday hat and a Costco sweater…and her brother and father were wearing matching sweaters!
The group made its way to the Costco food court to wait for other family members and Madison said, “This is the cheapest birthday dinner yet,” she said.
The family got down on a bunch of food and the grand total came to only $28.48.
Costco workers sang “Happy Birthday” to her and she even got a free birthday cake out of the deal!
Not bad!
Here’s her video.
@allthingsbeautybymadison
My family and I celebrated my birthday dinner this year at Costco with matching sweatshirts, thats all I wanted to do 😂🖤❤️ Dinner was only $30.88 for 7 people🥳 The best part was the @Costco Wholesale women coming over to my table and singing happy birtbday to me with an entire birthday cake that we got to take home! I did not expect that at all, it was so generous & kind of them 🤗 I really thought someone in my family had planned that😅 Cheapest and best birthday dinner yet 🎉 #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcobuys #costcomusthaves #costcohaul #costcodeals #costcomamma #costcoguide #birthday #birthdayparty #birthdaygirl #birthdaycake #birthdaygift #birthdaysurprise #birthdays
And this is how people reacted.
This person has a great idea for Costco.
Another person did something similar.
And this viewer had a good idea…maybe next time!
Doesn’t look half-bad, right?!?!
Maybe you should give it a shot!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!