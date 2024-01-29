Young Boy Tried to Steal A Puppy From His Aunt. Now She Refuses To Give One To His Family.
AITA for not wanting to give my nephew a puppy after he attempted to steal one from me?
“I am 25 f.
My dog, Dove had puppies. She’s a golden lab.
I promised my nephew Dion 10 he could have one of the puppies when they are ready. He was so excited.
So last week, when Dion and my sister came over he asked if he could see the puppies, which I said yes. He went into to see them. Me and my sister were catching up.
Then we heard Dove barking which alerted me to go check on Dion and Dove.
This kid went too far.
Dion was standing the corner with his hands behind his back.
We could hear the puppy muffled cries and I pulled him forward and found he had put the puppy in a plastic bag. I told him off and asked him what was he doing?
He started crying and said he wanted the puppy now and that he was taking this one home!
I told him no, you already know that there to young and that they need there mother milk. Dion had a tantrum. My sister had to take him home. Dove was understandably agitated and was now wary on who comes near her pups.
Her sister wasn’t happy about this.
I had decided over a couple of days that I didn’t trust Dion to have one of them. So when my sister came to visit, I told her that I didn’t want to give Dion one of the pups after what he did.
She got upset with me and said it was a mistake and he learned his lesson.
I said he didn’t even apologize!
She said what for? The puppy was fine.
I got angry then and said what if Dove hadn’t alerted us? The puppy could have died!
She said I was going to break his heart if I go back on my promise. I said, I’m sorry but that’s my final decision.
She left angry.
I’ve since been getting people on my back about breaking my promise and that I’m a liar.
I even got a video message of Dion crying and calling me name’s. I’m starting to feel bad.
AITA?”
