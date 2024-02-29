Rude Customer Left A $2 Tip For A $120 Bill… And Stuck It In The Food. Now This Server Is Calling Them Out.
The never-ending Battle Of Tipping.
Shots fired left and right from people fed up having to tip for an ice cream they made themselves.
And also with servers who get left $2 on a $120 bill….
Like I just feel ashamed for these horrible people treating a server like that.
Well this exact server, named Natalina, had to share her disgust at the situation as well.
And this isn’t some case of “I’m entitled to more”, without just cause.
Because she had just cause.
“I had a party of seven people, their bill was $120.”
As she holds up the two one-dollar bills to the camera.
“I’m not saying I’m the best server out there, but I’ve worked at this establishment for 3 years, I keep your drinks full, if you need anything I get it for you.”
“This table had me running back and forth, heating up food, switching out drinks, getting extras.”
And she was absolutely fine with it, knowing that’s how it goes!
But THIS is not.
“Walking over and seeing $2 IN your plate of food, that’s not acceptable.”
UH. That’s a blatant F-YOU.
And the worst part is there’s nothing that can be done about it.
Except post it online and watch the outrage.
Check out her absurd interaction here:
@natalinahughbanks
also coming in during snow storms, missing meals with family, staying longer to take care of you, etc.… it is 2024. it is time to learn how to tip. #server #waitress #foodindustry #tipyourserver #rant
Let’s see how folks took this insane news.
One person totally agreed with this line.
And hey some people, like this commenter, were just raised right.
While one person hit the nail on the head.
Stay your broke butt home if that’s how you treat a server, ya know?
