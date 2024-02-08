Woman Was Scolded By An Old Man In A Library For Wearing A Hat. – ‘He told me that it’s very disrespectful.’
I’ve seen older folks get peeved when they see young people wear hats inside different buildings…
I can understand where they’re coming from, but is it really a battle worth fighting
A young woman named Sandy posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about an experience she had in a library recently that got a lot of people talking.
Sandy told viewers, “I just got scolded by an older gentleman at the public library for wearing my hat. So he walked by me and he told me that it’s very disrespectful to wear my hat inside. I asked him, what does being respectful mean to you?”
Sandy said she had a conversation with the man about how there is a difference between obedience and respect and she added, “respect to me is to be kind and understanding of other people.”
Sandy also said, “This is the perfect example of the difference between authoritarian parenting and conscious parenting. Authoritarian parenting confuses respect and obedience, and to follow rules for the sake of following rules. And often those rules are based off of preferences, not logic. So I’m trying to teach my son question and challenge. That’s okay.”
Part of Sandy’s caption reads, “After recording this…the librarians confirmed that there’s no such social rule about hats in the library and people wear them all the time. (Remember, etiquette rules are regional, generational, and personal). In fact, there was another older gentleman wearing a hat in the next room!”
@happywoz
My most viral and controversial post of 2023 😂 Despite my somewhat snarky tone (hey, I’m only human) it was a genuinely respectful exchange between the two of us. . After recording this (in a study room outside the children’s section away from other patrons, btw!) the librarians confirmed that there’s no such social rule about hats in the library and people wear them all the time. (Remember, etiquette rules are regional, generational, and personal.) In fact, there was another older gentleman wearing a hat in the next room! . The point of this video was to discuss what our values mean to us because they can be very difficult to define. This is an important part of the work that I do with my clients as a stress coach. They don’t want to show up in their life being stressful and reactive so we do the work to figure out how they DO want to show up and that’s about finding your own values and to defining them. . Though there is a dictionary definition of “respect” and other values like “compassion”, “kindness”, or “success” – they are also complex and how a person puts them into action can vary. . If you want to get to know, like and trust yourself so you can show up in your life and parenting as the best, most authentic version of yourself, I’m taking new clients in 2024 ❤️ . #consciousparenting #respectfulparenting #breakingcycles #millenialmom #millenialdad #dadsover40 #momsover40 #momsover50 #momsover30
I don’t know fam… this seems like a really petty move.
