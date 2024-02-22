Airline Didn’t Have Enough Staff To Check Baggage, So They Just Stopped And This Passenger Missed Her Flight. – ‘I was literally here hours early.’
by Laura Lynott
Getting on a flight can totally be stressful enough with all that checking you’ve got everything and you’re not going over the baggage limit.
But what if you did all that due diligence and still, you can’t get your baggage on that flight. Well, right about now, if that was me, I’d be really not happy and would probably be in the cab on the way home!
But for one Lynx Air passenger, this was the exact scenario she said she faced, when getting a flight with the budget Canadian airline.
@megsdeangelis told her followers on TikTok: “I will literally never learn my lesson. I saw a really good deal for a flight, so I was like, ‘let me book a cheap airline.’ Why not?”
Exactly, why not – literally people do it ALL the time without hassle. But not this time, not according to this passenger…
She added: “It’s a one-way ticket for like under $500, which is really good for Canada. So, I booked it. That was a scam. They didn’t have enough staff to check people in, so they just stopped.”
Eh. Ouch.
This is gonna add some stress to a trip.
She added: “I don’t think anybody’s getting their money back. I was literally here hours early, and I still missed my flight. Do you know how humbling that is? I could have bought a first-class ticket for how much I just paid to get another flight for today. I could have bought a first-class ticket.”
This was not a good flight experience and let’s hope this passenger was refunded!
