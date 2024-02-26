Alaska Airlines Changed A Woman’s Flight Departure From Baltimore To Los Angeles Without Any Explanation Or Refund
by Matthew Gilligan
Here we go with Alaska Airlines again…
The airline was in the headlines recently because of the door that blew off a plane in mid-flight and plummeted to the ground, and here’s another example of something that went sideways with the company.
A woman named Sophia posted a video on TikTok and said that she was supposed to fly from Baltimore to Seattle but Alaska Airlines changed her flight…
And boy, did they do a number on her.
Sophia said that her rescheduled flight was supposed to leave from Los Angeles instead of Baltimore the next day…
Wrap your head around that one…
She said, “I’m sorry, California is not Maryland. That’s the opposite side of the country. How would that have worked?”
In her comments, Sophia said she’s trying to get a refund from Alaska Airlines and she added, “I’m not flying with them anymore.”
Here’s what she had to say.
@neonsophia
They are trying their best, though I find this funny #greenscreen #alaskaairlines
Check out how TikTokkers reacted.
This person had a similar experience…
Another TikTok user had a ridiculous experience.
And this person really got screwed over.
Come on, Alaska Airlines!
Get your act together!
