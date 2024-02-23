February 23, 2024 at 6:36 pm

‘All you gotta do is keep one work shirt.’ – Ex-Employee Shares How To Get Very Satisyfing Revenge If You’ve Been Fired Unjustly

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@beatjonesreloaded

Oh man we love a good tongue-in-cheek little slice-of-life comical self help tutorial.

Because getting fired is horrible, but getting fired when you feel like you really did your best just stings that much more.

*cue epic inspirational music* and allow Beat Jones on TikTok to offer up some “sage” advice on how to really make the best of it.

It’s a journey. We fully suggest taking a seat for this one… 😉

Source: TikTok/@beatjonesreloaded

He starts off speaking candidly to the camera, saying

“Guys, if you ever get screwed over by a job, and they fire you, all you gotta do is keep one work shirt…”

There. Pause.

Big part of the whole equation: *shh* hold on to that work shirt.

A critical element here.

Source: TikTok/@beatjonesreloaded

He continues, “And then go out to a bar and act as horribly as you possibly can.”

“Get kicked out of every freakin bar you can in the most belligerent way”

Just totally act a fool up in there. But then the kicker?

“Talk to my manager over at Subway. It’s policy. Give them a call and then get back to me.”

It’s just.

It’s beautiful.

Source: TikTok/@beatjonesreloaded

You have got to check out this inspirational message here:

@beatjonesreloaded

@Subway back me up on this one

♬ Never Give Up (Epic Instrumental) – Fearless Motivation Instrumentals

Let’s see what folks had to say about this glory.

Hey a few people out there are doing the right thing.

Source: TikTok/@beatjonesreloaded

While some people out there are not doing the right thing.

Source: TikTok/@beatjonesreloaded

One commenter had some more by-the-book advice.

Source: TikTok/@beatjonesreloaded

*Slow clap intensifies*

