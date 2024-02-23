‘All you gotta do is keep one work shirt.’ – Ex-Employee Shares How To Get Very Satisyfing Revenge If You’ve Been Fired Unjustly
by Chris Allen
Oh man we love a good tongue-in-cheek little slice-of-life comical self help tutorial.
Because getting fired is horrible, but getting fired when you feel like you really did your best just stings that much more.
*cue epic inspirational music* and allow Beat Jones on TikTok to offer up some “sage” advice on how to really make the best of it.
It’s a journey. We fully suggest taking a seat for this one… 😉
He starts off speaking candidly to the camera, saying
“Guys, if you ever get screwed over by a job, and they fire you, all you gotta do is keep one work shirt…”
There. Pause.
Big part of the whole equation: *shh* hold on to that work shirt.
A critical element here.
He continues, “And then go out to a bar and act as horribly as you possibly can.”
“Get kicked out of every freakin bar you can in the most belligerent way”
Just totally act a fool up in there. But then the kicker?
“Talk to my manager over at Subway. It’s policy. Give them a call and then get back to me.”
It’s just.
It’s beautiful.
You have got to check out this inspirational message here:
@beatjonesreloaded
@Subway back me up on this one
♬ Never Give Up (Epic Instrumental) – Fearless Motivation Instrumentals
Let’s see what folks had to say about this glory.
Hey a few people out there are doing the right thing.
While some people out there are not doing the right thing.
One commenter had some more by-the-book advice.
*Slow clap intensifies*
