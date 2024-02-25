Are Algorithms And Ageism Preventing Gen Z From Getting Hired? One Woman Tells People The Tip To Avoid Getting Passed Over.
A lot of people have been complaining about how hard it is to get a good job right now but what if it’s because you’re too young!
Of course, there should be no such thing as too young to work if you ain’t a child slave! But this TikToker reckons she’s been told by a HR expert that between algorithms looking at dates and HR workers picking out resumes, the younger ya are, the less chance you have!
@thatmessismack said she’d just had “a super interesting conversation” with an HR manager “that confirmed something I had kind of thought about for a while.”
It was, she added, “So validating and it has to do with the fact that people our age trying to get jobs, so people in their 20s.”
She continued: “You know, your millennials, Gen Z are fighting against algorithms now that are scanning resumes and just throwing out what the company hasn’t programmed into them. And then also people that are not progressive within HR and quite possibly are a little ageist…”
Ouch, this is not what you need to hear on your job hunt but hey it might make you feel a little better that it might actually really not be you but them!
She advised that young job hunters should take the dates out of job experience but leave the years in. “It limits on uncomfortable conversations, and it really just is not pertinent if you have experienced doing this job for any length of time and you can talk to it. Why do they need to know the dates?,” the TikToker said.
She also said folk should stop putting dates on their degrees! Because her theory is that HR and algorithms are using the information to get the ages of job seekers. Yeow! Crazy.
Getting a job, it seems has never been harder and if your age is counted against you, that’s just not right at all.
Watch the full clip here:
@thatmessismack
algorithms & anyiquated HR thinking…take specific dates off your resumes! #jobtips #resumetips #fyp
Here’s what people thought of the clip:
People figuring it out.
Totally get this.
Not everyone buying this!
One thing is for sure… don’t give up!
