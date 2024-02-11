‘Are we being lied to?’ – Costco Customer Finds Out The Store’s Cheese Pizza Has More Calories Than The Pepperoni One
by Matthew Gilligan
Say whaaaaaat?
I imagine that’s what the guy you’re about to meet said to himself when he made an unusual discovery at Costco.
His name is Tom and he posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about something unusual that he noticed at a Costco store.
Tom asked viewers, “Ever noticed about how at the Costco food court, the cheese pizza has 60 more calories than the pepperoni pizza?”
Tom was perplexed about this revelation and he said, “A lot of you guys will say the cheese pizza has way more cheese on it. That will easily make up for all those calories, even though from experience, they’re both very cheesy.”
Tom pointed out that there were 10 pieces of pepperoni on every slice in the photo and he assumed that each pepperoni contains about 20 calories.
He said, “That means that each slice of the pepperoni is going to have at least 200 more calories of pepperoni that the cheese doesn’t have.”
Tom ended his video by asking, “So I have to ask: Are we being lied to?”
Hmmmm…
Here’s the video.
And here’s how people reacted.
One TikTok user who used to work at Costco filled in viewers…
This person might be heading to Costco right now for pizza.
And these folks are missing some old Costco menu items…
Well, that’s an odd one…
You would have thunk it?
