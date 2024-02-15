Aunt Keeps A Dirty Kitchen And Makes Food That Most People Can’t Stomach, So Niece Cleans It All Up And Creates A Family Rift
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m not the best cook in the world, but I can hold my own…
And all I can say is that if I was in this person’s position, I think I would’ve done the same thing as they did.
But did they go too far?
Take a look at what they had to say in the story below…
AITA for not eating any of the food my aunt cooked and causing other people not to eat it too?
“I’ve currently had to go to India for a family wedding.
Honestly I don’t want to be here but my dad begged me to go with them so here I am.
My aunt cooks really, really, really spicy food. She also dumps way too much oil into it.
Literally yesterday there was at least a clear centimetre of oil above the curry when she served the food.
They have a hard time with this cuisine…and the kitchen…
I can’t stomach her cooking, I get sick.
I also can’t stomach the condition she keeps the kitchen in.
It’s filthy.
So once I got here I cleaned the kitchen, and cleaned the grocery larder.
I’ve also been cooking for myself and my little one.
Now I don’t always cook desi food so my cousins have been asking to try. My parents also find it hard to digest my aunt’s cooking so they’ve been eating what I make too.
Slowly most of the house is eating what I make, not what she makes.
It didn’t go over very well…
Just now at lunchtime she’s blown up at me for showing her up in her house and saying that I should just get out.
My dad got angry because it’s his house and he said if she ever threatens me again then she can leave.
Now my mum is saying I should’ve just sucked it up and that I’m the AH for causing divisions in the family.
BTW when I was younger, mum would literally just eat the snacks we brought in our suitcase instead of eating my aunt’s cooking.
AITA?”
There’s no excuse to be this dirty.
Do better!
