Boss Demanded To Know Everything An Employee Did, So They Were Relentless To Update Them On Absolutely Everything
by Matthew Gilligan
Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” stories can be so satisfying!
And they also give people all kinds of ideas about how to handle annoying work situations!
Are you ready for a good one?
Get started now!
You want a phone call EVERY time? Will do!
“I worked for a petty, fragile man years ago. He loved to micromanage, and was always wanted to know if I talked to anyone higher in management than he was.
We’re talking about serious micromanaging.
This by itself wasn’t a problem, as I understand chains of command and follow them. The crux of the issue was he had to know every detail of every conversation, and he wanted to dictate what they were told when they reached out to us.
I was in a unique situation, because I have specialized education, which was very useful to top management. Because of this, they called me directly, frequently, every day of the week and at all hours.
There was a problem…
The “Babyboss” had a huge problem with this because he wanted to control the technical information that I provided the “Bigboss” when he called with questions. I tried my best to loop Babyboss in when these calls occurred, but Bigboss wanted me to speak freely, and didn’t want to wait for someone else to get on the call.
Often, Babyboss would call Bigboss after we spoke to try and take credit for what I told them, even though it was well known that he didn’t have the same education/understanding that I did.
Babyboss then demanded I call him EVERY time Bigboss called me, and wanted a FULL recounting of our conversations.
Cue malicious compliance.
If you say so!
I followed his direction to the T. If Bigboss called me at 2 a.m. with a question, Babyboss got a call at 2:15, but with a rambling retelling of our conversation, which often exceeded the length of the first call. After a few weeks, Babyboss got tired (literally) of being woken up at all hours.
Sure, no problem!
He then demanded that I send him an email after every call with every detail. So I did that. I created these emails that would rival a high schooler who had an assignment with a minimum word count. I’d sprinkle the important information in between long, flowing sentences so he was forced to read the whole thing if he wanted to know what I really spoke about.
This ultimately resulted in Babyboss relenting, and just asking for a brief recap in person during the next business day. Soon after, the budget people were very concerned about why I had huge amounts of overtime at odd hours, and I explained the direction I was given.
Babyboss was eventually disciplined and was forced out, due in large part because of everything that happened with me.”
Here’s how people reacted on Reddit.
One individual found this story to be satisfying.
Another Reddit user said this reminds them of a certain cartoon…
Another reader nailed it.
This person shared how they feel about all of this.
And this Reddit user thinks they know what was really going on here.
A word to the wise…
The less time spent on the phone, the better!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.