Boss Forbid Employee To Leave Early When Daylight Savings Time Started, But They Forgot It Was Their Last Day
by Matthew Gilligan
Don’t you just love it when your bosses don’t talk to each other and they have no idea what’s going on with their employees?
That was sarcasm, by the way…
And that’s exactly what this person was dealing with when they decided it was time for them to leave their job in the dust.
My last day daylight savings time.
“Daylight savings time can really goof up your time card.
It was of course that time again, an extra hour, time clock already changed. We are told we work that hour and then when it comes around again we get out an hour early. Okay, I don’t trust them, yet really have no choice.
I found a better job, I do the right thing and put in a 2 week notice. The main manager, I call her MM, wasn’t there. I put my notice into Mr BIG the #2. I’m told he’ll tell MM since she’s on vacation currently. I trust him to do his job, this is important later.
Not so fast…
So, 2 weeks go by, it’s my last day, also happens to be the “Get out an hour early, day” right.
Nope MM IS there, “I never said that”.
“No MM, Mr BIG said of we stayed that extra hour we get it back now, by leaving an hour early.”
She stares at me, smiled, and says “If you leave I’ll fire you”.
Now remember it’s my last day. I’m tired, sore, and rather ticked over this hr.
So I look at MM and say “Well since it’s my last day I think I’ll just go”.
Guess who never told MM that I put my notice in, yeeeep Mr BIG and she’d been back a week already.
Now she looked pretty dumb!
Her reply is “What, you never put your notice into me”.
“I told Mr Big because you were on vacation. He assured me he would tell you”.
She replies “I was on vacation and he didn’t tell me so it didn’t count”.
By this point I’m on my way to the time clock, I’m done with this K store.
I get my coat, punch out and head for the door. Hearing MM say “You’ll never work here again!”.
Was that supposed to hurt me?
Smell ya later!
Nice work, friends!
