Boss Made Employee Run The Meetings He Was Supposed To Do, So He Held A Meeting About A Ridiculous Topic To Prove A Point
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s just the worst, isn’t it…?
I’m talking about when a boss or a manager makes you do things that they’re supposed to do.
It’s infuriating!
But it happens all the time…
And this worker decided to get clever with how they dealt with this problem.
Check out what they had to say!
Boss keeps pushing his task onto me.
“I work a decking products company. We make stuff so people can build their own decks, it’s a warehouse job and I’m the shift lead for third shift.
Our previous production manager used to do safety meetings once a month for all the shifts. He was terminated and it took us about a year to promote the second shift lead to production manager.
Most of the time he’s laid back but now he insist on me doing the safety meetings for first and third shift because we have a 30 minute overlap window.
This was not easy.
We didn’t do the safety meetings at all when we didn’t have a production manager. A lot of first shift have poor attitudes or don’t speak English very well and I don’t speak Spanish, so communicating with them is challenging.
I’m an introvert so these hour long meetings are draining and I actively dislike doing them.
I expressed my concerns about the language barrier to my production manager and he keeps pushing them on me, despite the fact that he speaks Spanish and I don’t.
He also doesn’t care what the topic is, he just tells me to choose.
It seems like he’s doing everything he can to push all the responsibility onto me.
They were gonna show him…
So I did our meeting this week.
It was about severe weather and cold conditions such as hypothermia and how to avoid the dangers involved.
We are located in Florida, specifically the Tampa Bay area where we don’t see snow or work with any refrigeration units.
I handed him the sign off sheet after the meeting and he didn’t even notice the topic.”
Good for them! Make them look as silly as possible.
