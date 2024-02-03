Bossy Employee Tells New Cook To Stop Helping Because That Wasn’t His Job, So Cook Makes Sure That Employee Doesn’t Get The Help They Need
by Chris Allen
To help or not to help, that is the question.
Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer the whims of whiny crybabies,
or to put down arms, do nothing, and comply.
In the most malicious and delicious manner possible.
This is a fantastic tale of that particular brand of compliance.
I should help you but not him?
One time, many many years ago, I worked in a fairly decent restaurant as a cook.
One night, one of my coworkers was going to be clocking out soon, and asked me to help with a few tasks so he would be ready to go.
I had time, so I agreed, and started working on some of these items.
OP sets the stage for the offender.
Enter Bossy NotBoss.
He started complaining, and told me that all of those things was that guy’s work, and I shouldn’t be helping.
OK. I was pretty new, so I stopped and let it go.
Later that night Bossy NotBoss was getting ready to clock off, and asked me to help with some of his items.
I pointed out that those were his items, and he needed to take care of them.
Brilliant. Simple and brilliant.
Man oh man, did he get angry!
He threatened to punch me (which would have been a huge mistake, for multiple reasons).
He stormed off and had to do all his tasks on his own.
I piddled around in the kitchen.
Mmmkay goodnight!
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person had a very similar experience.
Another commenter thought this guy was ready to go!
While one Redditor wished there was a camera in the room to catch the glory.
Looks like it’s have your cake and whine about it o’clock.
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · cooks, malicious compliance, notboss, reddit, restaurants, top, white text