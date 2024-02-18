Cat Thought Every Can Opened Was For Him, So His Owner Taught Him A Gross Tasting Lesson
My cat asked for it.
About 20 years ago, I had an orange cat, that I would give the water out of the tuna fish can every day.
Every time he heard the can opener, he would come beg for the tuna water.
One day, my boyfriend at the time, asked me to open a can of spinach, drain it, and bring it to him.
Well, my cat heard the can opener and was begging for the water.
The cat wasn’t listening…
I kept telling him it’s not what he wants, then he reached up and scratched my leg thinking I wasn’t going to give him the water.
I said alright and poured the spinach water in his bowl and dove into it and came out sputtering and gave me a look that meant I should no longer be alive.
You really want to do this again?
I said I told you you wouldn’t like it.
I gave the can of spinach to my boyfriend then he asked for another one.
My cat heard the can opener again and thought it was tuna.
This time he was even more aggressive and was really scratching my leg, so I gave him the spinach water again, and he dove into again and came up choking.
He gave me the nastiest looks.
