Check Processing Issues Made A Payment Late, So The Bank’s Financing Department Harasses Company Into Cutting A Check For $0.00
by Addison Sartino
Gotta love financing…
This man took to Reddit to share his story.
One of our trucks was financed through Ally.
We’ve been paying extra every month since we bought it.
Not much, but a little.
This is called bad customer service.
A month or so ago the payment was delayed.
Mailed it on time but it didn’t get there and get processed fast enough, so they started calling and harassing our office staff.
This despite the fact that we were actually well ahead on what we owed.
This month they sent me a bill, like they do every month, but this month the ‘amount due’ is $0.00.
Cue malicious compliance.
I’m sending them a check for $0.00.
And I’m sending it in plenty of time to get there by the due date.
Reddit users shared their similar frustrations.
This person had an even better idea for next time.
Another reader shared their own mistake with a $0.00 check.
This person also had a bad experience with the same company.
Looks like I won’t be using Ally!
