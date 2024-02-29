Chipotle’s Declining Quality And Increasing Prices Force Couple To Make Their Own Burrito Bowls For A Fraction Of The Price
by Ryan McCarthy
I think it’s time we all acknowledge something. Chipotle isn’t hitting like it used to.
The workers are so stingy with the portions you’d think they’re paying for the ingredients themselves.
And even with a burrito that could fit into the palm of your hand, they still make you pay $16 dollars before adding guac and queso!
All that being said, I think we take a page out of TikTok user @table_view14’s book, and start making Chipotle’s food at home!
Check it out!
The video starts with Braxton living out his Chipotle worker fantasy, asking his girlfriend what protein she wants.
Considering he has only made chicken, her options are pretty limited, but she responds that she would like the chicken.
Braxton proceeds to be much more generous with the chicken than any Chipotle employee I have ever had the pleasure to meet!
Tia then interrupts the fast food roleplay to ask why her husband is screaming at her.
Braxton gets a goofy smile on his face and hilariously responds:
“Cause that’s how they talk! Would you like a wrap or a bowl?”
I’ve actually never thought about that, why are they always yelling at you?
Braxton then reveals he has gone all out for the burrito toppings!
Black beans, pico de gallo, corn, lettuce, even fajita veggies!
And the best part is, the guacamole doesn’t cost any extra! Someone pinch me!
Braxton finishes his wife’s order with some sour cream and shredded cheese.
And wouldn’t you know it, the total only comes out to ten kisses!
That seems like a small price to pay for homemade chipotle served hot and ready in the comfort of your kitchen!
When you consider how much you would spend on Chipotle, you really are saving a lot of money by having a home burrito night!
Using 50 dollars as a standard cost, you could make 12 servings of burritos at home, enough to have leftovers for the whole week depending on how many you’re feeding.
But at Chipotle, 50 dollars would be just enough money to feed three people, and that’s not including guac and queso!
The choice is clear people!
Chipotle should be a meal of convenience, not something we have to splurge on!
Check out the video:
@table_view14
10/10 Def Recommend🥂☺️❤️ #foodie #mealprep #cooking #explore
TikTok loved this hack, with many saying it completely eliminated their main reason for leaving the house.
This former Chipotle employee shared a recipe to help make the burritos even more authentic.
Many thought the whole video jsut showed how sweet the two’s relationship was.
Some people thought, that in true chipotle fashion, he was being a little stingy with the chicken!
And this user joked he forgot some of the classic Chipotle lines.
I think I know what I’m cooking for my next date night!
