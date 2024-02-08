Client Demanded A One-Page Contract, So A Lawyer Maliciously Complied With A Hilariously Tiny Document
by Matthew Gilligan
Whatever you say!
Have you ever uttered that phrase in a situation when you knew what you were about to do was kind of ridiculous?
If so, then you’ll appreciate this story from Reddit.
Read on to see what happened!
One page contract? Ok!
“I’m a contracts attorney.
I once had a good, long-term client of mine ask for a “simple, one-page contract” for something.
Not sure about that one…
Well, the “boilerplate” language is usually at least one page so it really isn’t feasible to do a one-page contract without leaving out something potentially very important.
You never know what someone on a bench, in a robe, with a gavel, might think is important which is why you include EVERYTHING.
Okay, whatever you say…
So, I wrote the contract the way it should be, keeping it as tight as possible.
It was two pages plus a signature page.
Then, I moved the margins to 0.25″ (from 1.0″).
Next, “select all” and started decreasing the font size until it all fit on one page.
We’re talking New Times Roman size 2 font.
Tiny.
I really got a kick out of sending that one for review!”
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person talked about a one-pager they’re familiar with.
This reader made a good point.
This Reddit user shared a funny/ridiculous comment.
Another reader has heard this before…
Hey, they asked for it…
Way to go!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.