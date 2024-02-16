Customer Bought A Piece Of Salmon From Trader Joe’s And It Still Had A Fin On It
by Matthew Gilligan
As a fan of Trader Joe’s, all I can really say is…GROSS.
Here’s what went down: a TikTokker named Oliver shared a video on the social media platform and showed how a routine purchase at the grocery chain went sideways for him.
Oliver said that whoever cuts the fish at the store needs to “get their **** together”
Because the piece of salmon he bought still had a fin attached to it!
He added, “I understand that it’s a fish, OK, but there’s a reason why I’m buying it from Trader Joe’s, and I’m not out in the ******* sea, going fishing for it.”
@oliverjbrenner
