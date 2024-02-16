February 16, 2024 at 9:42 am

Customer Bought A Piece Of Salmon From Trader Joe’s And It Still Had A Fin On It

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@oliverjbrenner

As a fan of Trader Joe’s, all I can really say is…GROSS.

Here’s what went down: a TikTokker named Oliver shared a video on the social media platform and showed how a routine purchase at the grocery chain went sideways for him.

Source: TikTok/@oliverjbrenner

Oliver said that whoever cuts the fish at the store needs to “get their **** together”

Why, you ask?

Because the piece of salmon he bought still had a fin attached to it!

For real!

Source: TikTok/@oliverjbrenner

He added, “I understand that it’s a fish, OK, but there’s a reason why I’m buying it from Trader Joe’s, and I’m not out in the ******* sea, going fishing for it.”

Yuck!

Source: TikTok/@oliverjbrenner

Here’s the video.

@oliverjbrenner

Like ???

♬ original sound – ollie

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One person was amused by this video.

Source: TikTok/@oliverjbrenner

Another TikTokker made another point about Trader Joe’s…

Source: TikTok/@oliverjbrenner

And this viewer forgot that salmon have fins…

Source: TikTok/@oliverjbrenner

Okay, I’m grossed out now.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

