Customer Shares That He Think He Was Profiled By An Employee At Home Depot’s Self-Checkout
by Matthew Gilligan
A man took to TikTok to sound off and talk about what happened to him when he went shopping at a Home Depot store in Covina, California.
The man explained, “So I got another story from the great Home Depot. So again, going through the self-checkout aisle, I have these two bins. And I got some Windex and something else in there.”
He continued, “There’s a bunch of people at the self-checkout. None of the Home Depot associates are helping them, but it just so happens when I get to the front and decide to start checking out.”
The man said a Home Depot worker asked if he needed help. The man asked her why she was only asking him for help and she said, “it’s part of our job.”
The man was not happy with this turn of events and he asked to see the manager.
The man then said, “I say, ‘Well, what am I supposed to think?’ I think you’re singling me out. I said, ‘I’ve been to plenty of Home Depots and they don’t do this.’”
He then said that the store manager told him that “assisted policy” is the store policy, so he replied, “‘Well, you might want to post a sign up like that’ because to me—that’s just me—there was nobody else in the line that looked like me. Everybody was of the fairer skin complexion.”
He finished his video by saying, “Stuff just seems to keep happening to me, man. 2024.”
Check out his video.
@tinderluv
Home Depot strikes again! It muat be me or something. When we it stop? #homedepot #covina #2024 #blackorwhite #fyp
Here’s how folks responded on TikTok.
One person thinks they know what’s really going on here…
Another TikTokker thinks he’s right on the money.
And this viewer thinks this was just part of the process.
So maybe this was just an innocent part of the job.
Let’s hope that’s what it was.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · home depot, self-checkout, shopping, tiktok, top, video, viral