Customers Talk On The Phone At Employee’s Register, So They Show Them How Rude They Are In A Clever Way
by Matthew Gilligan
I used to work as a checker in a grocery store when I was younger and all I can say is that I’m glad cell phones were not the norm back then like they are now.
Because I don’t know if I’d be able to keep my cool dealing with rude customers who don’t know when to shut up and hang up!
But this person handled a situation like this with perfection.
Take a look at what they did!
Come to my register while speaking on the phone and tell me rudely to stop talking, aight!
7 years ago, i used to work as a cashier in a pharmacy.
I didn’t like the job and have low threshold when it comes down to rude/disrespectful customer.
They liked to mess with rude customers.
Whenever a customer would come to my register while talking on the phone. I would take great pleasures to say all the usual stuff I’m required to say, just loud enough so that it disturbs the call.
in a friendly voice: “Hi how are you! Have you found what you where looking for? do you have the fidelity card? would you like to donate to X…”
I would usually be met halfway with a gesture or words that mean that they want me to stop talking, and stop talking is what i did.
There are rules where they live and work.
In my city, and store policies, plastic bags can’t be given free. They cost 5 cents and because they aren’t free i need consent from the client before adding them to the bill.
Unfortunately, the bag was the last thing I would have asked if they let me speak.
But i was told to stop talking, so i do just that, scan the items, leave them standing on my counter, don’t say the total amount, wait that the customer realize it’s time to pay, let the customer pay and wait.
Usually now they talk to me and ask.
What’s going on here?!?!
“Why aren’t you bagging my stuff?!”
Without a word, i point out the clear yellow sign on my counter “Bag – 5 cents”
Most of them pull back their wallet to pay, some grabs their stuff hastily and leaves, still on the phone.
Makes me happy.
That’s the way to do it!
How rude!
