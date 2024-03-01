Daughter Doesn’t Want Her BFF To Know She Wears A Back Brace At Night, But Mom Insists That She Take It To A Sleepover
You and I both know that moms and dads are always looking out for the best interests of their kids, but I think we can also remember what it was like to be young and to dread being embarrassed in front of your friends.
And that’s why this mom is in a tough position.
Read her story below and see if you think she’s making the wrong decision.
WIBTA if I make my daughter wear her brace for a sleepover?
“I (39 F) have a daughter (12) who is hosting her first sleepover with one of her best friends (12F), Mary.
Mary’s a great kid and comes over often to hang out, but has never stayed late enough to see my daughter put on a back brace that she wears for 12+ hours overnight to correct a spinal curvature that isn’t visible unless one looks very closely at her hip alignment.
When I mentioned that she’d still be wearing her brace, she freaked out about how embarrassed she’d be for Mary to see the brace.
I know that a single night of non compliance isn’t going to have an effect on her, but she has been non compliant in the amount of time that she wears the brace for the last two months because Mary’s been coming over more and more often and staying later into the evening.
I want Mary to continue visiting, but I’m worried about the cumulative effect of allowing my daughter to not wear her brace when she is around.
If Mary continues to visit and sleep over, I don’t think she’ll be able to hide it forever.
Also, Mary and my daughter are in the process of supporting another mutual friend with an illness; I tried to use this example to calm her fears of being judged, but she’s having none of it and is upstairs in her room crying right now.
WIBTA if I stuck to my guns about daughter wearing her brace tonight? I don’t want to needlessly embarrass her.”
Check out what folks said on Reddit.
That’s a tough one…
What would one night not wearing it hurt, really?
