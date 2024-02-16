Daughter Gets A New Boyfriend And Asks Mom What She Thinks Of Him. She Said He Looks Like SpongeBob Squarepants.
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for telling my daughter her boyfriend is goofy-looking?
“I (F57) just want to start by saying that my daughter’s (F20) boyfriend (M20) is a lovely person.
He sounds like a nice kid.
He’s kind hearted, upbeat, respectful, polite, and just generally a good-natured soul.
The only thing that throws me off about him is his appearance.
He looks like Spongebob personified.
I’ve always envisioned my daughter with someone that’s easy on the eyes or at least average, but I guess my visions were wrong.
She’s truly in love with this guy and I am very happy for her, so I didn’t want to say anything.
And then she spoke…
When she asked me for my opinion on him the next day over call, I said he seemed like a nice guy, but he was a little goofy-looking and that he resembled Spongebob a bit.
Her daughter wasn’t happy about it.
My honesty ****** her off and she hung up on, didn’t talk to me for the rest of the day.
I told my husband about what happened, and he agreed that she has every right to be mad and that what I said was completely unnecessary.
I understand that I shouldn’t have said what I did, but I feel like my daughter is overreacting a little too much.
AITA?”
