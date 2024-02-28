Difficult Customer Wanted A Lot Of Extra Toppings On Their Burger, So A Fast Food Employee Piled It On In A Ridiculous Way
by Matthew Gilligan
Whatever you say…
Have you ever worked in a customer service job and said those lines to a customer who happened to be a real pain in the ***?
It’s the best!
And the person who is the hero of this story totally handled this situation the right way.
Read on to get all the details!
You want extra pickles? Okay then.
“A good friend in high school (18 years ago) worked at Burger King in a town with notoriously needy clients.
I said EXTRA.
Anyway, order comes in for extra pickles on the burger.
He adds an extra few. Whatever the normal extra amount is.
Lo and behold, the Karen comes back and yells at the cashier about how she asked for extra blah blah blah.
7 or so pickles slices wasn’t enough.
Que malicious compliance.
Ask and you shall receive.
He remade the sandwich and used a HUGE handful of pickles. We’re talking 9:1 ratio of pickles to bun/pattie.
She came back and complained again but was basically told to **** off.
Be nice to your fast food employees, y’all.”
Check out what folks said about this on Reddit.
One reader had a story to share…
This individual is a big fan of pickles, too.
This Reddit user hooked up their sister.
Another person shared a story that’s pretty gross.
And this person had a story that was REALLY gross.
Pile ’em up as high as they’ll go!
That was hilarious!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: · cooking, customer service, customers, fast food, food, malicious, picture, pro revenge, reddit, restaurant, revenge, rude, top